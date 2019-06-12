NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Nashville Predators released their preseason six-team opponent lineup and dates for the 2019-2020 season.
The preseason starts this year with a doubleheader to be played at Bridgestone Arena against the Florida Panthers, Monday September 16th at 3:30pm and 7:00pm.
Visit NashvillePredators.com/preseason or call 615-770-7800 for additional information.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|SITE
|TIME
|Monday, Sept. 16
|Florida Panthers
|Bridgestone Arena
|3:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.
|Friday, Sept. 20
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Amalie Arena
|6 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 21
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Bridgestone Arena
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, Sept. 25
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Bridgestone Arena
|7 p.m.
|Friday, Sept. 27
|Carolina Hurricanes
|PNC Arena
6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.