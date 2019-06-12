Predators Avalanche Hockey

Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette, back, directs his players in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Denver.

 (AP Photo / David Zalubowski)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Nashville Predators released their preseason six-team opponent lineup and dates for the 2019-2020 season.

The preseason starts this year with a doubleheader to be played at Bridgestone Arena against the Florida Panthers, Monday September 16th at 3:30pm and 7:00pm.

Visit NashvillePredators.com/preseason or call 615-770-7800 for additional information.

DATE  OPPONENTSITETIME 
Monday, Sept. 16 Florida PanthersBridgestone Arena  3:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20Tampa Bay LightningAmalie Arena 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21Tampa Bay LightningBridgestone Arena 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25Carolina HurricanesBridgestone Arena 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27Carolina Hurricanes PNC Arena

 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

