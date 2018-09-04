Preparations continue at Bridgestone Arena for the 2018-19 season for the Nashville Predators.
On Tuesday the process of making ice began with some season ticket holders getting in on the action.
“We have new concessions and new bars for the fans,” said David Kells, Senior Vice President of Events and Marketing at Bridgestone Arena. “Every year we try to do more and give back more to the fans to create a better experience for all the events at Bridgestone Arena.”
The Predators host their first preseason game of the season on Sept. 21 against Tampa Bay.
