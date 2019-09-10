NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are making changes to how mobile tickets work in hopes of reducing fraud.
If you transfer your tickets, screenshots won’t work anymore.
The Predators are using a new system called “Ticketmaster Presence.”
People will buy tickets the same way and have access to them in the NHL mobile app.
You still get into the game by holding your phone to the terminal at the gate.
Now the ticket will have a rotating barcode.
The barcode shown on the screen when you buy the ticket won’t be the same barcode you scan to get into the game.
If you want to transfer or sell the ticket, you will have to do it using “My Smashville Tix” or TicketMaster rather than sending a screenshot.
