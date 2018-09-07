After a month of special promotions leading up to the new hockey season, the Nashville Predators’ Weekend of Giving has arrived.
The Predators Foundation is raising money by hosting four different events, all to benefit five charities.
Events include:
Friday and Saturday: Second Annual Nashville Predators Fishing Tournament sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and Guy Harvey
Saturday: Second Annual Mattias Ekholm Hockey Clinic, 4:30-7:45 p.m., Ford Ice Center, for children ages 7-14.
Sunday: Eighth Annual First Tennessee Petey’s Preds Party, 6-9:30 p.m., Bridgestone Arena.
Monday: Eighth Annual First Tennessee Brent Peterson Golf Classic, 9 a.m., Vanderbilt Legend’s Club.
