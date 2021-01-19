NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators’ game Tuesday night against Carolina has been postponed, the team announced Tuesday morning.
“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the team said in a statement.
Nashville and Carolina played on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena with the Hurricane winning 4-2.
The league has not announced a make-up date for the game.
Each NHL team in the Central Division is currently playing two-game series to help reduce travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pierre LeBrun, a national NHL reporter, said the cause of the postponement was a COVID situation with the Hurricanes.
Hearing the Carolina-Nashville game tonight is postponed. Covid situation with the Hurricanes.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 19, 2021
