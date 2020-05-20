NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators Foundation announced Wednesday it will making a $50,000 donation to the City of Cookeville in support of ongoing tornado relief and rebuilding efforts.
The presentation will be Wednesday afternoon at Red Silo Brewing Company in Cookeville. The Predators Foundation will present Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter and Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton a check for $50,000. The Predators Foundation will also present Red Silo Brewing Company with a guitar trophy, which was earned by winning the fan vote at the 2019 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Fest.
Following the tornado in Putnam County where 19 people were killed, 92 were injured and dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed, the Cookeville and Putnam County community has come together to provide for those who are in urgent need. The funding from the Predators Foudnation will directly support the citizens of Cookeville and Putnam County who will require aid in many forms for months to come.
