NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are giving back.
The team got everything on the Amazon wish list of a local animal rescue group and delivered it to them.
Proverbs 12-10 Animal Rescue posted pictures to Twitter thanking the team.
Their adoptable dogs will be at the PredsFest on Sunday.
When the @PredsNHL fulfill everything on your Amazon wishlist!! Thank you to the @PredsNHL and @PredsFoundation for your continuous support of our mission. We are truly grateful. #GoPreds #PredsfestFun #BestHockeyTeamInTheWorld #WeWillAlwaysStandWithThem pic.twitter.com/1JGRAbl2bL— Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue (@TNProverbs1210) September 24, 2019
Thank you for all that you do for our community.— Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue (@TNProverbs1210) September 25, 2019
