NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Americas, Inc. announced an extension to their naming rights agreement for Bridgestone Arena through 2030.
The agreement adds five more years to the partnership that began in March 2010 between the entities.
The announcement comes less than two years after the deal’s previous extension, which was finalized in December 2017 to carry through 2025.
Bridgestone revealed that previous extension in conjunction with the grand opening of Bridgestone Tower, its new America headquarters that is located across the street from the arena.
“Our partnership with the Nashville Predators and our association with this world-class arena continue to be great sources of pride and positive exposure for the Bridgestone brand,” said Gordon Knapp, CEO and president, Bridgestone Americas, in a news release. “Extending our relationship for the next 11 years represents the longest sports partnership commitment in our company’s history, which is a reflection of our belief in the Middle Tennessee community and the incredible vision of our hometown hockey franchise.”
Bridgestone and the Predators celebrated the new extension as part of the team’s annual season-opening Preds Fest at the arena.
“Bridgestone Americas has been a driving force behind the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena from the moment they helped save and stabilize the team for all of Smashville over 10 years ago,” said Sean Henry, President and CEO of the Nashville Predators, in a news release. “They believed in our city and the impact a thriving team could have upon it, and by aligning their brand with ours gave us a foundation from which we could successfully build. Our year over year growth on virtually every front and our current upward trajectory we enjoy is directly linked to their renewed faith in what we can achieve together. It is no coincidence that our alignment with Bridgestone has driven us to become one of the busiest venues in North America centered around a perennial Stanley Cup contending Nashville Predators team. With downtown Nashville being each of our forever homes, it is natural for our partnership to continue that long as well.”
