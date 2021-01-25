NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Predators goalie Connor Ingram will be away from the team while voluntarily taking part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the two organizations announced in a joint news release on Monday.
Ingram was listed as the third goalie on the Predators’ roster behind Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne. He was assigned to the team’s taxi squad, Predators General Manager David Poile announced on Thursday morning.
The Predators acquired Ingram in 2019 in a trade with Tampa Bay for Nashville’s seventh-round draft pick. He shared the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award for fewest goals against and was named AHL Second All-Star Team in 2020.
The league and players’ association has no other comment on Ingram’s status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.