NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Hockey League announced Monday that Nissan Stadium would host the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series in February 2022.

The game will feature the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning, who are playing Montreal in the Stanley Cup Final beginning Monday.

"Thank you Smashville for making our city the choice for another marquee event!" Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said in a post on social media. "Excited to partner with the Titans to bring this about and make it bigger and better ahn any hosted yet. Only in Smashville will be said often by many around the world in February."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the game from Tampa prior to Game 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

It will be the second regular-season outdoor game for the Predators and the first for the Lightning. The Predators played the Dallas Stars on Jan. 1, 2020, in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

