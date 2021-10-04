NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Hockey League unveiled the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series logo for the game in February at Nissan Stadium.
The Nashville Predators host Tampa Bay at Nissan Stadium on Feb. 26, 2022.
The logo was inspired by the vibrant neon signs that adorn the legendary honky tonk bars of Nashville’s Broadway district. Tipping its hat to the Music City, the logo features a neon guitar neck and headstock that showcase a guitar cord Nashville script and the three stars of the Tennessee state flag.
The 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will be played at 6:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium and will be televised on TNT. Click for ticket information.
