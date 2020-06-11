NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators could be back on the ice playing games in early August after the NHL and NHL Players's Association announced on Thursday the reopening of training camps.
The league and players announced that formal training camps (Phase 3) for the 24 teams resuming play will open on Friday, July 10, provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties have reached an overall agreement on resuming play.
Setting this date gives the 17% of players overseas time to make arrangements to return in light of U.S. and Canada quarantine regulations.
The length of training camp, and, therefore, the start date for formal resumption of play (Phase 4) will be determined at a future date. The training camp is expected to be around three weeks, which would means games would begin in early August.
The teams were allowed to enter Phase 2 of the league's reopening plan last week. During Phase 2, teams are permitted to return to home facilities for small group, voluntary and on-and off-ice training.
Games will resume in hub cities, one selected for each conference. Cities being considered as hub sites are Chicago, Columbus, OH, Dallas, Edmonton, AB, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN, Pittsburgh, PA, Toronto and Vancouver, BC.
