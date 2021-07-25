NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hockey season is still several months away, but Nashville Predators fans came out this weekend for a summer spectacular.
The events included a draft party and a “Try hockey for free” session.
Some fans also had the chance to select their seats for the Stadium Series game against Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay to be played at Nissan Stadium.
“It’s one more way for us to be around our fans,” said Michelle Kennedy, the Predators’ COO. “We’ve had a great turn out and we thank everyone who came out.”
Fans also had a chance to stock up on Predators’ gear at special prices for the upcoming season. They got to fill buckets for $10 with all the goodies they wanted.
As part of Summerfest, people got to paint the ice at Bridgestone Arena. Many paid tribute to Pekke Rinne, the Vezina Trophy winning goalie who announced his retirement earlier this month.
