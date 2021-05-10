NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena will increase capacity to more than 12,000 fans for Nashville Predators games in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team announced Monday.
Following Mayor John Cooper’s announcement that COVID-19 capacity limitations in Nashville will be lifted on May 14, the Predators, Metro Public Health Department and National Hockey League reached an agreement that will allow for 12,135 people to attend home games during the playoffs. Additionally, in according with the city’s updated guidelines, future non-hockey events will be permitted to operate at full capacity.
“On the tail of the amazing stretch of hockey that secured our team’s spot in the 2021 Playoffs, this capacity increase will take what is already an amazing atmosphere to the next level as we continue our pursuit of the Stanley Cup,” Predators President & CEO Sean Henry said in a news release. “Since the very onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Metro Public Health Department and the NHL have been instrumental throughout the process of gradually welcoming back our fans, and thanks to Smashville’s committed adherence to all health and safety protocols, we will continue increasing our capacity until we can once again come together with 17,159 of the best fans in sports for every single game.”
For the playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, around 70% of Bridgestone Arena’s seats will be filled. Additional playoff details, including the schedule and ticket information, will be release later this week.
The NHL has allowed this capacity increase for hockey games based on a calibration of outside air flow requirements uniformly throughout the league to determine venue capacities for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. To meet this requirement, Bridgestone Arena will supplement its existing HVAC system with three additional air conditioning units. While creating an air-flow environment approximate to that of the outdoors, the use of these added air conditioning units will also serve to maintain optimal ice quality conditions despite climbing temperatures and humidity levels.
While all upcoming hockey games will operate at a capacity of 12,135 people, future non-hockey events will be permitted to utilize Bridgestone Arena’s full capacity of 17,159. Such events include the June 12 CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo, July 2 and 3 Alabama shows and the July 30 Luke Bryan concert. Click for a full list of currently scheduled events or to purchase tickets.
