NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators announced Milwaukee head coach Karl Taylor and Assistant Coach Scott Ford will be behind the Predators’ bench after Nashville’s coaching staff entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
In addition to Taylor and Ford, the Predators recalled forwards Cody Glass, Rocco Grimaldi, Mathieu Olivier and Cole Smith from Milwaukee to play in Thursday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.
The moves come after the Predators announced Wednesday that forward Mikael Granlund, Ryan Johansen, Matt Luff, Michael McCarron and Philip Tomasino; defenseman Ben Harpur; Head Coach John Hynes; Assistant Coaches Dan Lambert and Todd Richards; and Goaltending Coach Ben Vanderklok were added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.
