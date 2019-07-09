NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson died on Monday at his home in the Detroit area, friends close to the family told The Chronicle Journal newspaper in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He was 48.

Johnson was captain of the Nashville Predators from 2002-06. A center, he had 238 points (93 goals, 145 assists) in seven seasons with the Predators from 1998-2006. He had a career-high 50 points (16 points, 34 assists) in the Predators’ inaugural season in 1998-99.

He was selected by Nashville in the 1998 NHL Expansion Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks and was alternate captain from 1999-2002.

Johnson was originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round in the 1989 draft. He finished his career with 369 points (145 goals, 224 assists) in 785 regular-season games with the Predators, Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings.

He was a member of the 1994 Canadien team that won the silver medal in the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.