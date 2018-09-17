The Nashville Sounds baseball team announced on Monday it was ending its four-year affiliation with the Oakland Athletics.
The team posted on its social media accounts that it would not be the Triple-A affiliate of Oakland next season.
“The Sounds and Athletics have decided to part ways as Triple-A affiliates. We’re thankful for the four-year affiliation and have many fond memories of the time together,” the Sounds said in a tweet. “The Sounds would like to extend a sincere thank you to the A’s front office and to the field staffs and hundreds of players who donned Sounds uniforms over the last four years.”
The A’s announced they had come to terms on a two-year player development contract with the Las Vegas 51s of the Pacific Coast League beginning next season.
Major league teams currently that have not made an agreement past this season are the Milwaukee Brewers (moving to San Antonio for next season), Houston Astros (Fresno), Texas Rangers (Round Rock), Washington Nationals (Syracuse).
The Sounds signed with the Oakland Athletics prior to the team's first season playing at First Tennessee Park in 2015.
