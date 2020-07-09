NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville SC and Major League Soccer announced the team has withdrawn from the MLS is Back Tournament due to positive COVID-19 cases among its players.
The team reported nine players have tested positive for COVID-19 since arriving in Orlando, FL, for the tournament on July 1. The team said one player tested positive upon arrival at the team hotel and another eight players tested positive upon a few days of arrival.
Nashville SC was scheduled to play Chicago in the opening game on Wednesday night. The game was postponed earlier this week.
The team said it arrived in Orlando on July 1 having taken all the necessary steps and following all the mandated protocols established by the league as well as local and national health authorities to minimize the risk and exposure to the virus.
Following daily testing of players and staff during the past nine days, it was determined that the club would not be medically cleared to get sufficient training before their next match. As a result, it was decided that it would be in the best interest of the health and safety of the players, the staff and the rest of the league that Nashville SC does not participate in the tournament.
“In what has been a challenging year, and in an uncharted environment created by the tornado that devastated our city, and COVID-19, this is another big disappointing outcome for Nashville SC and its supporters,” said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre in a news release. “Our focus now lays on the recovery of our players who have been infected with COVID-19 and on getting our complete traveling party back home safely. Once everyone is safe and healthy in Nashville, we can then turn the page and focus on our preparation and participation in the return to play for the latter half of the season post Orlando.”
Nashville SC is working with MLS and local health officials on a plan to bring home those players and staff who have consistently tested negative throughout their time in Orlando, Fla. as soon as it ensures everyone’s safety in the process. The timetable for the return of players who have tested positive will be determined by MLS’ health, safety and medical protocols.
In addition to Nashville, FC Dallas was forced to withdraw from the tournament after 11 members of its traveling party, including 10 players, tested postitive for COVID-19.
Major League Soccer said Wednesday it had tested 1,888 players, coaches, referees, club staff, league staff and other individuals who are part of the MLS is Back Tournament delegation at the host hotel for COVID-19 during the period from July 7-8. The league said four individuals tested positive, all coming from two different clubs.
In additional to FC Dallas, the Columbus Crew has reported that one player has tested positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.