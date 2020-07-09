NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Since arriving in Orlando last Friday for the MLS is Back Tournament, the Nashville Soccer Club had nine players test positive for covid-19.
Today, the league decided that was enough reason to withdraw Nashville from the tournament.
Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre says "It'll be a low point over the next few days i'm sure. But our job is to pick ourselves up dust ourselves off and move on.”
Nashville SC becomes the second team to be withdrawn because of the coronavirus.
On Monday, FC Dallas was forced to pull out after 11 members of its team tested positive.
Ayre added "we 100% complied with the protocols and you know what, some of our players got sick. This virus is indiscrimanent."
This is a tough blow for a squad, who was only two games into its inaugural season, was supposed to play last night but didn't and hasn't even been able to practice together in more than a week.
Ayre says "the strength of the organization is climbing these hurdles and keeping going. We have to focus on making sure our people are safe and well and get them back here."
The players who tested positive won't be able to return to Nashville until getting clearance from the MLS' health, safety and medical protocols.
Meanwhile, the team is working with league and local health officials on a plan to bring home members of the organization who've consistently tested negative.
The 24 remaining MLS teams will continue to participate in the tournament, which is scheduled to run through mid-August.
