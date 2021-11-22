NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Soccer Club announced the date of the club’s 2022 home opener and inaugural match at Nashville SC Stadium will be May 1 against the Philadelphia Union.
The stadium, located at The Fairgrounds Nashville, will be the largest soccer specific venue in the United States and Canada.
“The opportunity to announce the date of our first game in our new stadium represents the culmination of a lot of hard work, effort and commitment from so many people,” Nashville Soccer Club CEO Ian Ayre said in a news release. “What at some points in our journey seemed like an impossible task and so far in the distance is now very much in sight and that initial dream is fast becoming a reality. I know we are all looking forward to moving in and making this the spiritual home of Nashville Soccer Club.”
The team made the announcement at the stadium site on the eve of Nashville SC’s playoff game at Nissan Stadium. Nashville SC has sold 18,000 season tickets with 90% of its premium seating inventory sold. The team said premium options in the Corner Kicks, Scoreboard and Studio Terrace and Captain’s Club remain available for purchase.
The stadium will have a seating capacity of 30,000 seats. The stadium will feature a 360-degree canopy, 65-foot-wide shared concourse, safe standing supporter’s section and just 150 feet of distance between the last row to the touchline.
Nashville SC will kickoff its 2022 season on the road as a member of the Western Conference against the Seattle Sounders FC on Feb. 27.
Nashville SC will host Orlando City SC at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
