NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Soccer Club announced it would build its new multi-million dollar training complex in Century Farms in Antioch.
The 15-acre complex will feature three full-size soccer pitches as well as a state-of-the-art sports facility designed to host Nashville SC's first team and staff.
“The club’s practice facility sits alongside our new stadium and new youth academy as key assets of any professional soccer team,” said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre in a news release. “Creating a first-class facility where our players and staff can practice and work is a crucial part of the overall organization and a foundational element for the soccer footprint we have been building for the city.
“We took time to identify a site that worked with all of our short and long-term objectives for the club, as well as the Nashville community. We are confident that the Century Farms location and the broader South Nashville/Antioch community are an excellent fit for our plans."
“Nashville Soccer Club is truly embracing our city as its hometown and I applaud their choice of Southeast Nashville for their permanent practice facility,” said Mayor John Cooper in a news release. “Nashville SC is investing in one of the fastest growing areas in Davidson County and in doing so will make a direct and positive impact on the neighborhood here.”
“I am thrilled to have Nashville SC join our Antioch family!” said Councilwoman Joy Styles in a news release. “It is hugely impactful that they see our diverse community as a perfect fit for the future and have chosen Century Farms for their practice facility location. This will benefit not only our growing business landscape, but also all of our passionate soccer fans. I am looking forward to their arrival and continuing to build our relationship with the community.”
Century Farms is a 300+ acre, mixed-use, master-planned development of great local and regional impact, located along Interstate 24 in Southeast Davidson County. In addition to the training facility, the development will feature a wide variety of major retail, office and multifamily and entertainment spaces that can be accessed by the Hickory Hollow Parkway (Exit 60) interchange with easy access to both sides of I-24.
Nashville Soccer Club will continue training at Currey Ingram Academy while the training complex is under construction.
