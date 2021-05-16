SANDY, UTAH (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer club extended its unbeaten streak to five to open the 2021 season with a 0-0 draw over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.
“I think we all knew it was going to be a very difficult game. Longest journey that we’ll have this season, time change, altitude you name it. We have to try and contend with it,” NSC head coach Gary Smith said after the game. “This has always been a very, very difficult place to win here in Salt Lake. I thought we took too long to get into our stride in the first period. A lot of simple and silly mistakes that were made in possession. I feel as though that improved in the second half and we started to make a little bit more of a game of it.”
Joe Willis recorded his third consecutive and 30th career shutout in NSC’s first road game of the season. Nashville has now not allowed a goal in 317 minutes of game time. CF Montreal scored in the 42nd minutes of its game against Nashville on April 24.
“It’s nice to keep a clean sheet,” Willis said after the game. “I think defensively we were really good today. I don’t think I faced a single shot to be honest. The clean sheets are a testament to how we defend as a team.
“On set pieces, we were incredible. They had over 10 corners and they didn’t really get a snip at goal, the guys in front of me did their job today.”
Nashville SC (1-0-4) is one of three unbeaten teams remaining alongside Seattle Sounds FC and Orlando City SC.
Nashville SC returns home to Nissan Stadium on Sunday for an 8 p.m. match against 2021 expansion side Austin FC. Fans will be allowed at Nissan Stadium in a near full capacity setting for the first time since the club’s inaugural MLS home match on Feb. 29, 2020.
“The home games have been very, very different to what we’ve encountered today. It sounds as though with an easing of restrictions in Tennessee in general, I believe we could be in for a bump of crowd as you’ve seen tonight the atmosphere makes a hell of a lot of different to the way that the teams go about their business and it’s been fantastic tonight to see so many fans back in this stadium,” Smith said. “I look forward to seeing as many, if not more, back at Nissan Stadium.”
