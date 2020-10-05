Nashville, TN (WSMV) - "It's gonna be great just feel the passion and the fun again," says Nashville SC supporter Jason Moles.
6,900 is a far cry from the 59,000 who showed up the last time Nashville SC was able to have fans in the stands.
But, it's the first step in getting back to that.
"Fingers crossed we've turned a corner and are progressing toward some level of normalcy, not just in sports," says Nashville SC supporter Chip Wilkins.
Nashville SC CEO, Ian Ayre says, "Hugely excited about having some fans back. We feel like we're starting that journey towards full stadiums with fans back in them."
There will be plenty of protocols to follow. But, that's become the norm anywhere you go, these days.
Moles says, "We'll have the masks. They'll have like 300-600 hand sanitizing stations in the stadium. They're doing what's right and what's proper."
"I have a group of eight or 10 folks who have tickets with me. We're gonna spread out. I'm completely comfortable or I wouldn't be there," adds Wilkins.
Since the restart, Nashville SC has played five home games. During that span, they're 3-0-2.
They haven't lost at Nissan Stadium.
"I don't necessarily think they play on superstitions, but I do," jokes Moles. "I'll do anything that I need to do. I'll have all the necessary mojo going."
Superstition or not---they're just glad to get to experience something they've missed for the last seven months.
"As much as I've enjoyed watching every game they've had on TV, this is a different level," says Wilkins.
"We're gonna be loud, we're gonna be vocal. Just at a socially distanced measure," adds Moles.
