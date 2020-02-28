NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Soccer Club plays its first game this weekend at Nissan Stadium.
Nashville SC hosts Atlanta United FC at 7 p.m. Saturday. The team said more than 50,000 tickets have been sold for the opening match.
The inside of Nissan Stadium will have Nashville SC’s colors – blue and gold – added on Friday in preparation for the match.
Nashville SC will be selling team gear, yard signs, magnets and more from 12-6 p.m. on Friday.
The team will plant 100 trees around the riverbank by Nissan Stadium on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.