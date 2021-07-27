Gold medalist Yui Ohashi, centre, of Japan, stands with silver medalist Alex Walsh of the United States and bronze medalist Kate Douglass, right, of the United States, right, after the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Alex Walsh of the United States poses with her silver medal for the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Alex Walsh of the United States swims in a women's 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Tokyo Olympics Swimming
Martin Meissner
Gold medalist Yui Ohashi, centre, of Japan, stands with silver medalist Alex Walsh of the United States and bronze medalist Kate Douglass, right, of the United States, right, after the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Alex Walsh
Matthias Schrader
Alex Walsh of the United States poses with her silver medal for the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Tokyo Olympics Swimming
Petr David Josek
Alex Walsh, of the United States, starts in a heat during the women's 200-meter individual medley at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Tokyo Olympics Swimming
Morry Gash
Alex Walsh, of the United States, swims in a women's 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Tokyo Olympics Swimming
Morry Gash
Alex Walsh, of the United States, swims in a women's 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Tokyo Olympics Swimming
Petr David Josek
Alex Walsh, of the United States, swims in a women's 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Alex Walsh
Martin Meissner
Alex Walsh of the United States swims in a women's 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Alex Walsh
Matthias Schrader
Alex Walsh of the United States swims in a women's 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Alex Walsh
Matthias Schrader
Alex Walsh of the United States swims in a women's 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.