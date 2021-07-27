The Walsh family invited Chris Harris to watch Alex's race from their home.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Swimmer Alex Walsh won a silver medal on Tuesday night.

Walsh placed second in the women's 200m individual medley on Tuesday night.

Kate Douglass, a fellow Virginia Cavaliers, took home a bronze medal in the same event.

News 4 was with her family on Tuesday night as Walsh competed and will have their reaction on News 4 after the Olympics. 

Harpeth Hall hosted a little party at the school ahead of Walsh's race to cheer her on.

"You always here people talk about going to the Olympics for so many of us it's a dream so for these girls to see a dream come true its just awesome," Harpeth Hall Swim Coach Polly Linden said.

