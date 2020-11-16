Nashville Predators unveil 'Reverse Retro' alternate jerseys

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators unveiled their new 'Reverse Retro' jersey design Monday, as part of the NHL's league-wide alternate jersey program with Adidas.
All 31 teams in the league received a 'Reverse Retro' jersey, which will be worn for select games in the 2021-22 season.
Crafted for Smashville.— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 16, 2020
Introducing the @PredsNHL adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021. pic.twitter.com/6cjQW56KkD
The Nashville jersey represents "unique and historical moments in Predators history, while refreshing the color and design combination for an all-new presentation," a press release said.
"For the Nashville Predators, the Reverse Retro design revisits the team’s first season in the NHL – 1998," the release said. "The speed nicks in the numbers, striping pattern, silver touches and remastered crest all pay homage to the original Preds jersey, while the bold, GOLD body offers a new interpretation of the design."
The NHL will announce the 'Reverse Retro' games at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.