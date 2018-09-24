It's no surprise that the Nashville Predators know how to dress. After all, P.K. Subban did grace the cover of Sports Illustrated as one of the most fashionable athletes.
On Monday, the Predators donated some items from their impressive collection of suits to members of the community who are trying to get back on their feet.
Ryan Johansen called the idea a "no-brainer."
"You always feel more comfortable when you're looking good and especially for the people here in Nashville going into job interviews and stuff like that," Johansen said, "you want to look good and feel good about yourself and that's where we're happy to come in and give them that extra boost of confidence."
The Preds are working with three local non-profits to distribute the donations. The suits will go to youths, former inmates, and men and women in the homeless community that are trying to get back into the workforce.
"To get these suits that these guys probably spent a lot of money on, I mean you're going to feel like a million bucks walking into that job interview so I hope we can pass it forward and help these people get back into the workforce," said Rebecca King with the Predators.
The idea to donate the suits came from a group of players last season.
