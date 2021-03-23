LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Today, at the Nashville Superspeedway, three drivers took some laps out there.
They're testing tires and getting to know the track. A crucial step in to prepare for the race, according to racing legend Darrell Waltrip.
“I think that familiarity of this race track and the concrete is a big help to anybody who gets to run here before everybody else does," says Waltrip.
Race teams could qualify as part-time geologists for all of the concrete studying they do.
Tires win races.
The crews for Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe will study the data with their drivers from today's laps.
“How rough is the track? What kind of loading is there at the track? Conceptually, low on downforce, high on downforce?” says former Hendricks Motorsports Crew Chief Steve LeTarte
At a mile and a third, the Nashville Superspeedway is the longest concrete track on the Nascar circuit.
That's a lot of ground to cover.
Nascar Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett agrees.
“You're running so fast here and carrying so much speed and 'Where am I gonna go and where do I need to be and for an extended period of time? Where can I find the grip that I’m looking for?”
Racing teams get insights into all of these questions by testing runs like the ones done today.
It's worth noting that the temperature in mid-June, on race weekend, could alter some of these findings.
“Getting heat on that day will actually make the tires activate and work better and actually give the driver a better feel if there is some heat, which I’m sure when we get into June there will be,” says Jarrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.