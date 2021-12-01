NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville is in the NASCAR spotlight this week as Music City once again hosted NASCAR’s Champion’s Week celebration with a variety of activities and events across the city.
The annual event continued on Wednesday as fans descended on downtown for the infamous Burnouts on Broadway, where fans watched drivers do donuts on lower Broadway under the lights.
Burnouts on Broadway featured a giant Nashville Superspeedway-branded guitar on display for photos near car staging area.
Tire smoke started filling the air around 6:45 p.m.; a little late due to wet conditions from the rain.
Before the race cars began circling Broadway, restaurant owner Steve Smith introduced the 2022 Tootsie’s car to the NASCAR world.
Smith owns Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse, among other establishments in the Nashville area.
A party bus accompanied the event as the festivities carried into the evening, ending with a private party at Kid Rock’s Steakhouse.
NASCAR’s Champion’s Week continues through Thursday with the NASCAR Awards Celebration at the Music City Center.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Bristol Motor Speedway have agreed in principle to a plan to revitalize and bring the NASCAR Cup Series back to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, the Mayor’s Office announced on Tuesday.
This week's events come on the heels of new plans to renovate the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, ushering in a new era of NASCAR in the Music City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.