NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville is in the NASCAR spotlight this week as Music City once again hosted NASCAR’s Champion’s Week celebration with a variety of activities and events across the city.

The annual event continued on Wednesday as fans descended on downtown for the infamous Burnouts on Broadway, where fans watched drivers do donuts on lower Broadway under the lights.

Burnouts on Broadway featured a giant Nashville Superspeedway-branded guitar on display for photos near car staging area.

Tire smoke started filling the air around 6:45 p.m.; a little late due to wet conditions from the rain.

Before the race cars began circling Broadway, restaurant owner Steve Smith introduced the 2022 Tootsie’s car to the NASCAR world.

Smith owns Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse, among other establishments in the Nashville area.

A party bus accompanied the event as the festivities carried into the evening, ending with a private party at Kid Rock’s Steakhouse.

NASCAR’s Champion’s Week continues through Thursday with the NASCAR Awards Celebration at the Music City Center.

Mayor Cooper, Bristol Motor Speedway reach deal to renovate Fairgrounds race track Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Bristol Motor Speedway have agreed in principle to a plan to revitalize and bring the NASCAR Cup Series back to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, the Mayor’s Office announced on Tuesday.

This week's events come on the heels of new plans to renovate the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, ushering in a new era of NASCAR in the Music City.