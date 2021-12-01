NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville is in the NASCAR spotlight this week as Music City once again hosts NASCAR’s Champion’s Week celebration with a variety of activities and events across the city.

The annual event kicks off tonight as fans descend on downtown for the infamous Burnouts on Broadway, where fans can watch drivers do donuts on lower Broadway under the lights.

Burnouts on Broadway will also feature a giant Nashville Superspeedway-branded guitar on display for photos near car staging area.

Tire smoke should start filling the air at 6:30 p.m.

Before the race cars begin circling Broadway, restaurant owner Steve Smith will be introducing the 2022 Tootsie’s car to the NASCAR world.

Smith owns Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse, among other establishments in the Nashville area.

A party bus will accompany the event, slated for 430 p.m., as the festivities are expected to carry into the evening, ending with a private party at Kid Rock’s Steakhouse.

NASCAR’s Champion’s Week continues through Thursday with the NASCAR Awards Celebration at the Music City Center.

Mayor Cooper, Bristol Motor Speedway reach deal to renovate Fairgrounds race track Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Bristol Motor Speedway have agreed in principle to a plan to revitalize and bring the NASCAR Cup Series back to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, the Mayor’s Office announced on Tuesday.

This week's events come on the heels of new plans to renovate the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, ushering in a new era of NASCAR in the Music City.