NASCAR Nashville Auto Racing

Kyle Larson (5) crosses the finish line to win a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - NASCAR announced its full 2022 Cup Series schedule earlier Tuesday featuring the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome NASCAR’s top talents in 2022 and build upon the excitement here in Middle Tennessee that started this past June,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president, in a news release.

“We received a tremendous response to our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series weekend and are looking forward to providing an enhanced and improved race-day experience inside and outside the grandstands.”

Ticketholders for the 2021 Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will have the opportunity to renew their seat locations starting Wednesday, Oct. 6. Fans eligible for this option will be contacted directly by the track via email with instructions on how to do so online. New customers looking to purchase Ally 400 tickets may have the opportunity at a later time once renewals for last year’s sold out event are completed.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race schedules will be announced in the coming weeks.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.