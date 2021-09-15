LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - NASCAR announced its full 2022 Cup Series schedule earlier Tuesday featuring the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome NASCAR’s top talents in 2022 and build upon the excitement here in Middle Tennessee that started this past June,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president, in a news release.

Middle Tennesseans come out for NASCAR's big return WILSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - After 37 years, NASCAR has made its way back to the Nashville area to host a weekend full of races.

“We received a tremendous response to our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series weekend and are looking forward to providing an enhanced and improved race-day experience inside and outside the grandstands.”

Ticketholders for the 2021 Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will have the opportunity to renew their seat locations starting Wednesday, Oct. 6. Fans eligible for this option will be contacted directly by the track via email with instructions on how to do so online. New customers looking to purchase Ally 400 tickets may have the opportunity at a later time once renewals for last year’s sold out event are completed.

NASCAR adds Gateway, returns Homestead to playoffs for 2022 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Homestead-Miami Speedway will return to the playoff portion of the season in 2022, while St. Louis was awarded a Cup Se…

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race schedules will be announced in the coming weeks.