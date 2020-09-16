MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday that it would resume playing football in October.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences were the only Power 5 conferences that had postponed the upcoming season.
With Wednesday's announcement, one Midstate family now has a chance to see their son play football this fall.
The decision for the Big Ten to play football is one the family of Master Teague has hoped and prayed for. Teague, who played at Blackman High, is a running back at Ohio State.
"I'm thankful to hear it," said Dr. Corey Teague, Master Teague's dad.
Teague is the starting running back for Ohio State, one of the top programs in the country that has won eight national championships. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the preseason polls taken this year before games began.
"For him to have that season, to have the opportunity to do what he says show out and see what that looks like for him after that," said Dr. Corey Teague.
Master Teague's dream is to one day play in the NFL, but before that, he needed another season in college.
His parents did everything they could to try and convince the Big Ten to reverse it's decision.
"It was sort of a protest press conference. Parents just gathered right there at the stadium and gave us all an opportunity to grab the mic and say a few words," said Dr. Corey Teague. "Even when we're in Tennessee, other parents live somewhere along the East Coast, we had parents that showed up."
Corey Teague is a doctor of psychology with a practice in Murfreesboro. He said the biggest positive coming from Wednesday's news is the hope that it provides his son and the other student-athletes.
"It helps him as well to be motivated in life in general, get their education while they are there in school from mental health to future possibilities in football to the economy," said Corey Teague.
There's a chance, at least for family members, to attend games when they start the weekend of Oct. 23.
"I give thanks to the parents and their efforts," said Corey Teague. "I give thanks to the coaches, thankful for doctors. They gave a different way to look at it, how to approach having a season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.