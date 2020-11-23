MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee’s first two women’s basketball games against No. 5 Louisville and Vanderbilt have been postponed, Director of Athletics Chris Massaro announced on Monday.

Massaro said in a news release the game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results and contact tracing within the Lady Raider bubble.

The team began regular testing earlier in November in preparation for the season. All test results had been negative but there were two positive results last Friday.

No makeup dates have been announced for the games.

On Saturday, MTSU announced it would not allow fans at its home games for the first two weeks.