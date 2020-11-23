MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee’s first two women’s basketball games against No. 5 Louisville and Vanderbilt have been postponed, Director of Athletics Chris Massaro announced on Monday.
Massaro said in a news release the game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results and contact tracing within the Lady Raider bubble.
The team began regular testing earlier in November in preparation for the season. All test results had been negative but there were two positive results last Friday.
No makeup dates have been announced for the games.
On Saturday, MTSU announced it would not allow fans at its home games for the first two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.