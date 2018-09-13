NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The kickoff time for MTSU's football game against Georgia has been moved up because of Hurricane Florence.
The game was scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. CT, but it will now start at 11 a.m. CT.
The University of Georgia released this statement:
After extensive evaluation involving the uncertainty of weather conditions on the east coast, and consideration of all constituencies involved including fans, support staff, and law enforcement, the Saturday Georgia-Middle Tennessee State game has been moved from 7:15 p.m. to a 12 noon kickoff in Sanford Stadium.
Fans are encouraged to support disaster relief efforts through the Red Cross.
Here are some ways you can donate:
- Text "REDCROSS' to 90999 to donate $10 from your phone
- Call 1-800-RED CROSS
- Click here to donate online
