MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Football is a game that means so much to so many people. But for one boy in Murfreesboro on Saturday, it had a far more important meaning.
It's a moment 12-year-old Colton Sheets and his family look forward to every year: helping the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders as their honorary captain for the coin toss.
"It's the big show for him -- it's the best part of his year," Colton's father Tim Sheets said.
Colton has served as the team's honorary captain for four different seasons, following what was his most difficult season.
At the age of three, Colton was diagnosed with Leukemia, but that's not even the worst news.
"You think it's bad to get a cancer diagnosis for your kid once, get it three times," Colton's mother Jennifer Sheets said.
After undergoing life-long chemotherapy treatments, and a state-of-the-art bone marrow transplant in 2015, there was finally good news -- Colton is now cancer free.
That's when MTSU stepped in.
"That was a God moment," MTSU Quality Control Coordinator Tyler Boyles to News4 Sports' Justin Beasley.
Once Colton returned from the Seattle Children's Hospital, Boyles overheard Jennifer telling her son about the good news while eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Murfreesboro. That night he walked over and invited Colton to practice.
"A bunch of cool events happened...like meeting the MTSU team, meeting the players, getting to be the football captain, getting to flip the coin," Colton said.
"It puts the wind in his sails," Tim said. "I told my wife, 'If they could take his heart and soul and put it in these physical specimens' bodies, [MTSU] would go undefeated.'"
"Seeing the smile on his face just brings us all joy and inspiration to the whole team." MTSU Placekicker Crews Holt added.
Colton's joy and energy are big part of the reason he keeps getting invited back to help the team.
Now, three years later, he's as healthy as he's ever been. His family said it wouldn't have been possible without MTSU Football.
"It changed his life after that, and this program has changed his life," Jennifer said. "There are no words. These guys have lifted him up. They've lifted us up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.