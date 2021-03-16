NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee and Tennessee are matched up in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament this weekend in the San Antonio, TX, area.

The Lady Raiders and Lady Vols will play Sunday at 1 p.m. at the University of Texas in Austin, TX.

Middle Tennessee (17-7) won the Conference USA Tournament in Dallas, TX, on Saturday. The 14-seeded Lady Raiders stayed in Texas after the tournament.

Third-seeded Tennessee (16-7) reached the Southeastern Conference semifinals.

“We’re going to present some problems to them that maybe some other teams in the their conference haven’t presented,” MTSU head coach Rick Insell said on Monday. “The way we shoot the ball. The way we share the ball and the way we get to the ball. The attitude we take on the floor, I think, is as good as anybody’s out there.”

MTSU’s Anastasia Hayes, the CUSA player of the year, played her freshman season with the Lady Vols before transferring back home to play in Murfreesboro. She is the No. 2 scorer in the nation.

The Belmont Bruins were seeded No. 12 and will play Gonzaga (23-3) in the first round.

The Bruins (20-5) return to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the last six years.

Belmont is looking for its first-ever NCAA Tournament win.

“When that Belmont name pops up on the TV screen, it’s one of those moments as a coach and player that you never take it for granted,” said Belmont head coach Bart Brooks. “We’ve got our hands full, but man it’s great to be preparing for more basketball.”

The Bruins and Zags play Monday at 3 p.m. in San Marcos, TX.