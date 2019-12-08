NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The match up for the 2019 Music City Bowl is set.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs of the Southeastern Conference will take on the Louisville Cardinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference in the 22nd edition of the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.
“This year’s Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl is sure to be another classic showdown as we welcome Mississippi State, Louisville and all of their fans to Nashville,” said Scott Tansil, Executive Vice President, Franklin American Mortgage Company. “The Bowl continues to grow bigger and better each year, making a tremendous impact on our city and the surrounding areas. We’re sure the great fanbases of each of these storied programs will enjoy their time here and we know these teams will give us an exciting game!”
Louisville posted a 7-5 record and went 5-3 in conference play under first-year head coach Scott Satterfield. This is Louisville's first bowl invite since 2017.
"We're very thankful to earn a bowl bid and honored to receive an invitation from the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl," Satterfield
said. "It’s an outstanding bowl game, and we’re excited to travel to a great city like Nashville. It’s a great reward for our team and it’s a tremendous destination for our fans. I know our loyal fans will make the short trip to Nashville and give our team a boost against a great team in Mississippi State.”
Mississippi State's thrilling victory over in-state rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving Day sent the Bulldogs to their 11th straight bowl game.
“This is a great opportunity for our football program against a very quality and well-coached Louisville team,” said Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead. “I am very excited for our team to accept this bid to the Music City Bowl. We are fired up about the practices ahead. We have built a lot of momentum over the past month, and we want to ensure our senior class goes out the right way. We can’t wait to see our Bulldog fans in Nashville to close the year.”
The game will be played on Monday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. at Nissan Stadium. It will be televised nationally on ESPN.
