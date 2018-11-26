NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- It was a grand time over at Nissan Stadium on Sunday night as the state's Mr. Football Awards were handed out.

This year, three Middle Tennessee players got some love.

Cane Ridge running back Devon Starling took home the 6-A trophy.

Davidson Academy's Stone Norton won in Division 2 - Class A.

Kicker of the Year went to Garrett Taylor from Oakland High School.

Congrats, boys!

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Joe Dubin joined the News4 team as a sports anchor/reporter in March 2015.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.