NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Health Department officials have approved a plan for fans to attend the SEC men’s basketball tournament next month at Bridgestone Arena.

The plan for the tournament, which begins March 10, includes 20% of seating capacity – 3,400 fans – which is consistent with the attendance that will be allowed for Nashville Predators games in March.

“Bridgestone Arena submitted a plan with COVID-19 safety measures in place to protect both the fans and the teams competing for the SEC crown,” Dr. Gill Wright, Interim Chief Medical Officer for the Metro Public Health Department, said in a news release. “Metro Public Health officials will assist Bridgestone Arena personnel in supporting and enforcing the plan.”

“The return of the SEC tournament is a great moment that confirms everyone’s hard work over the past year,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a news release. “The SEC tournament is one of the first steps of Nashville’s rebound.”

“As we have begun to welcome fans back to Bridgestone Arena the past six weeks for Nashville Predators hockey games, our Smashville Safe Venue Pledge to abide by the most stringent health and safety precautions have been a success. With the continued implementation of these policies for the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, we are confident in our ability to put on a first-class event in the safest way possible,” David Kells, Senior Vice President, Entertainment and Marketing for Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators, said in a news release. “Thank you to the Metro Public Health Department and the Southeastern Conference for being great partners.”

Southeastern Conference officials provided the following regarding the sale of tournament tickets:

Due to the current circumstances related to COVID-19 requiring reduced capacity for sporting events, the SEC will not be able to make 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament tickets available for public purchase. Consistent with attendance limitations, the teams competing in the 2021 Men’s Basketball Tournament will be provided a very limited number of tickets for sale to their fan base.