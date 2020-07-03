CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Austin Peay State University has announced head football coach Mark Hudspeth has resigned after the best season in school history.
Hudspeth coached the Governors for only one season, a memorable one nonetheless. Last season, the Governors won a program-record 11 games, captured its second Ohio Valley Conference championship and clinched its first ever postseason birth. The team advanced to the NCAA Division I Football Championships' quarterfinal round with wins over Furman and Sacramento State.
Hudspeth was named OVC Coach of the Year and seven of his players were named First-Team All-OVC among 11 earning postseason recognition from the league.
Four APSU student-athletes also earned All-American recognition, including consensus All-American nickle back Kordell Jackson.
“This was not an easy decision, but a very personal one,” Hudspeth said. “I need to take some time away from the game with Tyla and the kids. I could not be more thankful for my time at Austin Peay and will be a fan forever. I will miss the players and coaches incredibly and will never forget their commitment to each other and this team. I will return to coaching in the future at the right time.”
APSU Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison will retain the remainder of the football coaching staff. The current staff will lead the team while Harrison and his staff determine the next steps.
A letter from Director of Athletics @GJHJ on the future of @GovsFB. 📓 https://t.co/22dAv4Br6W#LetsGoPeay pic.twitter.com/U1qdR2UyUi— Austin Peay Govs (@letsgopeay) July 3, 2020
“First, I want to thank Mark for his work in moving Governors football to new heights,” Harrison said. “His dedication to Governors football has laid the foundation for our football program to reach even greater success. We’ll get to work immediately determining our next steps to build on the momentum Mark built.”
The football team is scheduled to start organized team practices on July 31.
