NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Marcus Mariota's days in Music City are over.
The former Heisman trophy winner and 2015 first round pick for the Titans agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders and will join Jon Gruden's team, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The agreement was confirmed a day after the Titans and QB Ryan Tannehill agreed to a four-year, $118 million deal.
In Las Vegas, Mariota will likely be the backup to QB Derek Carr, who was drafted by the Raiders in 2014.
Mariota spent most of the second half of last season on the bench after Tannehill took over and led the Titans to the AFC Championship.
The terms of Mariota's agreement with the Raiders are not known yet. This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.