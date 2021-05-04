COLLEGE GROVE, TN (WSMV) - Cameron Tankersley is 17 years old and finishing his junior year at Dickson County High School.
“I never thought I’d qualify for this tournament until I was older and graduated college. But for me being 17, it’s crazy now,” said Tankersley.
Crazy is what Tankersley did to qualify for this week’s Simmons Bank Open at The Grove in College Grove.
Monday afternoon he fired a 62 in the qualifying round at Old Fort Golf Course in Murfreesboro.
“After I made birdie, eagle on the first two homes, I was like, alright, I have a chance,” he said.
That chance turned into reality.
Tankersley’s round put him atop the leaderboard of nearly 250 entrants, earning him one of eight qualifying spots to the tournament.
“I’ve had low rounds before in tournaments, but not anything like that,” said Tankersley.
In fact, 62 is the lowest he’s ever shot. It was good enough to get congratulatory Facetime calls from PGA players Scott Stallings and Brandt Snedeker.
“Man, I’m so excited for you,” Snedeker told Tankersley. “It’s going to be a great week. You’re gonna have a blast.”
Here’s the fun twist to this story.
Snedeker’s foundation not only helps put on this tournament, but it also helps run the Sneds Tour, which is Tennessee’s premier junior golf program. Tankersley has been a member of that program for years.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am, how grateful I am that somebody who played on the Sneds Tour qualified,” Snedeker said. “That’s cool for me. You have no idea. You’ve made a dream come true for me. So, you’ve got a fan for life here.”
“It’s crazy because they’re amazed by me and they’re on the PGA Tour,” said Tankersley.
Tankersley still have another year of high school and has committed to play college golf at Lipscomb University.
He said he hopes to play on the PGA Tour one day.
For this week, his reality will be competing in a professional tournament thanks to one dream round of golf.
“It’s just now hit me. It’s crazy how everybody’s here and the tents and the ropes,” said Tankersley. “It’s gonna be pumping. My adrenaline’s gonna be pumping for sure.”
