NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local nonprofit that works to keep people hydrated is handing out free water bottles.
Hydrate the Hood typically provides clean, cool water to underserved communities.
On Saturday, they worked with Mayor John Cooper’s office to give out water bottles to the Tennessee State University football players.
Former player Robert Savage said he knows the guys have gear, but with COVID-19, you can never have enough.
“You want to try to limit the sharing of the bottles because of COVID going on, and I just knew if these guys had their own personal bottles that would be one way to help fight this whole pandemic,” Savage said.
Savage said in the coming weeks he plans to go back to talk to the players about life after football.
