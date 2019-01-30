Looking for the next local Olympian? She may be in a pool on West End.
Allow me to introduce you to the Walsh sisters, two Harpeth Hall high school students who swim for the Nashville Aquatic Club. They're already two of the best in the country.
"I've been swimming since I was four years old," Gretchen Walsh said. "My mom, like, threw me in the pool and was like, 'Gretchen can swim!'"
Twelve years later, that's still the case. Gretchen, 16, and her 17-year-old sister Alex already own national records for various events.
"My first [record] was, I think, the 100 m backstroke as a 12-year-old," Alex said.
"When I was 13, I made the Olympic Trials," Gretchen said. "And that definitely puts you in the mindset of of, like, now I'm with everyone--the Olympians."
Since 1983 Nashville Aquatic Club John Morse has seen some of the best swimmers in the state compete, so he's not exaggerating when he talks Olympics.
"It is a realistic goal," he said. "Their drive-- everything has to elevate over the next year."
Alex is already on the national team, meaning she's in the top six in the country for her event, the 200 m individual medley.
"It definitely pushed me to the max level of competition," she said. "It's fun to race them, really."
Gretchen, on the junior national team, is working her way up. "Until the Summer of 2020, I just have to train really, really hard, because I have to take it up a step and get prepared for the big leagues."
The sisters train two hours a day, five days a week. On Saturdays, they're in the pool for four hours.
"I don't ever second guess it," Alex said.
"A lot of my life is in the pool," Gretchen said. "That's such a big aspect of who I am."
The state high school championship is next weekend. Harpeth Hall has won the title the last five years in a row. The Walsh sisters are looking to make it six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.