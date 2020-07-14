NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Southeastern Conference announced it will postpone the start of soccer, volleyball and cross country until at least August 31st.
That buys them another month to see where the numbers stand with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league did not mention football. It'll be late July before that's decided.
The Big Ten and PAC 12 conferences have already committed to conference-only games.
Conference USA is still making up its mind. MTSU has two ACC football opponents—Duke and Virginia Tech—in the first three weeks of its season and continues to build contingency plans.
MTSU Athletics Director Chris Massaro says, “We're gonna be loose on that. Might be able to fill holes with local teams who've had games canceled. We've told our commissioner we want to play at least six conference games to crown division champs. But also, we might be able to fill some holes with teams who've also had games canceled.”
Tennessee State, meanwhile, will play only eight conference football games this fall.
Their first two games with Jackson State and Southern University were canceled, costing the Tigers $700,000 of lost revenue.
TSU Athletics Director Dr. Mikki Allen says they won't replace them.
“We’re set without our conference games," he said. "Once we had the two Classic games canceled, that’s what we decided.”
Allen says TSU football players won't begin to return until august 7th.
MTSU started formal workouts this week.
Massaro says, “It’s my job is to get everyone to the starting line. I don’t know where that starting line is. I hope that we’re gonna walk a little slowly at first rather than saying hey, we’re gonna eliminate everything.”
Allen adds, “We shouldn't be where we are now as a nation. It's alarming to see the numbers are trending in the wrong direction.”
And that's why we've seen so many athletics directors and athletes across the country implore everyone to wear masks, and take some personal responsibility if we have any chance of having a college sports season this fall.
