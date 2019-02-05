The Lipscomb men’s basketball team received votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll for the first time on Monday.
The Bisons received five votes in the latest poll. Tennessee was ranked No. 1.
The men’s team is 18-4 and ranked in the top 10 in the country in scoring and assists.
“I think it means our body of work to this point is good,” said Lipscomb head coach Casey Alexander. “We should be pleased with where we are and where we’re going.”
“It’s hard not to look at the rankings,” said senior Garrison Mathews. “We act live we’ve been here before even though we haven’t. Really our best thing is defense. That’s helping us win games.
Early bracket projections have Lipscomb as high as a 12-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“If you look at our NET or KenPom ranking, it would warrant some pretty good attention,” said Alexander. “I can promise that each conference game we play will be one that I’m worred about.”
The Bisons have another chance for a first this week. No player on the team has ever won at North Florida, Lipscomb’s opponent on Wednesday.
