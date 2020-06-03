Johnny Majors
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - John Majors, who returned home to the University of Tennessee after rebuilding two programs, has died. He was 85.

Majors returned to Knoxville in 1977 to rebuild the Vols' football program after winning a national championship at Pittsburgh in 1976. He also

Majors was head coach at the University of Tennessee from 1977-1992. He was 116-62-2 as head coach at Tennessee with three conference championships (1985, 1989 and 1990) and 12 bowl games.

After his Tennessee career, he returned to Pitt for four seasons.

Majors played halfback at Tennessee from 1954-56 after playing for his dad at Huntland High School in Franklin County. He was a triple threat tailback during his days at Tennessee, a two-time SEC Player of the Year (1955-56), a 1956 All-America selection and Heisman Trophy runner-up. He played both ways, helping the Vols to a 10-1 record in 1956 as the team won the SEC and played Baylor in the Sugar Bowl after that season.

“As a teenager, I rode the White Star Lines bus from Maryville to Knoxville and sold all my UT programs before the game started so I could watch every Johnny Majors run and pass and punt and quick kick. When he played the game, he WAS Tennessee football, and the Majors family became the First Family of Tennessee football. I got to know Johnny well when he was coach of the Volunteers, and I was university president. That friendship continued for many years. Honey and I send our sympathy and our great respect for Johnny’s life to Mary Lynn and to the entire Majors family," Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander said in a statement. 

Called Johnny "Drum" Majors during his playing days, he did it all for the Vols during his career, running, passing, kicking and defending. When they call the roll of the great single-wing tailbacks, Majors' name will be at or near the top of the list.

"I didn't know I was a legend," Majors said in an article on UTSports.com. "I'm honored to be selected to attend the Championship Game. Whatever my biography may say is good, I know why it happened. I had great support from home, unconditional love from my parents, my siblings, my wife, Mary Lynn, and children.

"I had exceptional coaching as a player from my father, Shirley Majors, and from Harvey Robinson and Bowden Wyatt, and their staffs. No man could have had a better mother than I did in Elizabeth Majors. I had special teammates who were helpful in me being as effective as I might have been. I had no excuses to fail based on the people I just mentioned whatever favorable accomplishments there might have been. I'm not the one to judge that."

He was an assistant coach at Tennessee and Mississippi State before beginning a head coaching career that saw him rebuild programs at Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and back to Pittsburgh. He won a national championship at Pittsburgh in 1976 and became a member of the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987. Majors finished with a record of 185-137-10 in 29 seasons of coaching.

