NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - John Majors, who returned home to the University of Tennessee after rebuilding two programs, has died. He was 85.
Majors returned to Knoxville in 1977 to rebuild the Vols' football program after winning a national championship at Pittsburgh in 1976. He also
Majors was head coach at the University of Tennessee from 1977-1992. He was 116-62-2 as head coach at Tennessee with three conference championships (1985, 1989 and 1990) and 12 bowl games.
After his Tennessee career, he returned to Pitt for four seasons.
Majors played halfback at Tennessee from 1954-56 after playing for his dad at Huntland High School in Franklin County. He was a triple threat tailback during his days at Tennessee, a two-time SEC Player of the Year (1955-56), a 1956 All-America selection and Heisman Trophy runner-up. He played both ways, helping the Vols to a 10-1 record in 1956 as the team won the SEC and played Baylor in the Sugar Bowl after that season.
“As a teenager, I rode the White Star Lines bus from Maryville to Knoxville and sold all my UT programs before the game started so I could watch every Johnny Majors run and pass and punt and quick kick. When he played the game, he WAS Tennessee football, and the Majors family became the First Family of Tennessee football. I got to know Johnny well when he was coach of the Volunteers, and I was university president. That friendship continued for many years. Honey and I send our sympathy and our great respect for Johnny’s life to Mary Lynn and to the entire Majors family," Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander said in a statement.
Called Johnny "Drum" Majors during his playing days, he did it all for the Vols during his career, running, passing, kicking and defending. When they call the roll of the great single-wing tailbacks, Majors' name will be at or near the top of the list.
"I didn't know I was a legend," Majors said in an article on UTSports.com. "I'm honored to be selected to attend the Championship Game. Whatever my biography may say is good, I know why it happened. I had great support from home, unconditional love from my parents, my siblings, my wife, Mary Lynn, and children.
"I had exceptional coaching as a player from my father, Shirley Majors, and from Harvey Robinson and Bowden Wyatt, and their staffs. No man could have had a better mother than I did in Elizabeth Majors. I had special teammates who were helpful in me being as effective as I might have been. I had no excuses to fail based on the people I just mentioned whatever favorable accomplishments there might have been. I'm not the one to judge that."
He was an assistant coach at Tennessee and Mississippi State before beginning a head coaching career that saw him rebuild programs at Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and back to Pittsburgh. He won a national championship at Pittsburgh in 1976 and became a member of the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987. Majors finished with a record of 185-137-10 in 29 seasons of coaching.
Dynamic on the field.Fierce on the sidelines.Distinguished Tennessean.We mourn the loss of legendary player and coach Johnny Majors—a man who left an indelible mark on Tennessee Football. pic.twitter.com/0ImKAKrclK
Coll. Football: Portrait of Tennessee (L-R) Johnny Majors, Buddy Cruze & John Gordy posing in uniform during spring mini camp. (Photo by Gabriel Benzur/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS- JANUARY 1: John Majors head coach of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers celebrates with his team and fans after the 1977 Sugar Bowl against the University of Georgia Bulldogs on January 1, 1977 in the Superdome, in New Orleans, Louisiana . The Panthers won 23-3. (Photo by Pittsburgh/Collegiate Images)
PITTSBURGH - CIRCA 1976: Johnny Majors head coach of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers poses with his coaching staff at Pitt Stadium, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Pittsburgh/Collegiate Images via Getty Images)
3 Sep 1994: Head coach Johnny Majors of the Pitt Panthers shouts instructions to his players from the sideline as he watches the Panthers 30-28 loss to the Texas Longhorns at Pitt Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
21 Oct 1995: Head coach Johnny Majors of the Pitt Panthers steps onto the field to congradulate quarterback Pete Gonzalez #10 following a successful offensive series in the Panthers 17-16 loss to the Miami Hurricanes at Pitt Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsyl
KNOXVILLE, TN- CIRCA 1950's: Johnny Majors #45 of the University of Tennessee Volunteers poses for a portrait in full uniform at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Circa 1950's. (Photo by Tennessee/Collegiate Images via Getty Images)
KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 12: Former Tennessee Volunteers player and coach Johnny Majors is honored before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Neyland Stadium on September 12, 2009 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Bruins won 19-15. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH - 1994: Head coach Johnny Majors of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers looks on from the sideline during a college football game at Pitt Stadium in 1994 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH, PA - 1996: Head coach Johnny Majors of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers looks on from the field before a college football game at Pitt Stadium in 1996 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
Former coach of Iowa, Pittsburgh and Tennessee, Johnny Majors, middle, chats with stadium workers before Penn State plays host to Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Tennessee Volunteers former head coach Johnny Majors walks in the Vol Walk with other former Tennessee players prior to a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks on October 14, 2017, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
AMES, IA - OCTOBER 28: Former Iowa State Cyclones coach Johnny Majors meets with head coach Gary Patterson of the TCU Horned Frogs at mid field during pre game warm ups at Jack Trice Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 14-7 over the TCU Horned Frogs. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)
Johnny Majors, Head Coach for the University of Tennessee Volunteers stands with his team during the NCAA Southeastern Conference college football game against the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish on 9 November 1991 at the Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana, United States. The Tennessee Volunteers won the game 35 - 34. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images)
Johnny Majors, Head Coach for the University of Tennessee Volunteers stands with his team during the NCAA Southeastern Conference college football game against the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish on 10 November 1990 at the Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, United States. Notre Dame won the game 34 - 29. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Johnny Majors of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers looks on from the sideline during a college football game at Pitt Stadium circa 1994 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
22 Nov 1995: UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH HEAD COACH JOHN MAJORS DURING THE PANTHERS 54-14 LOSS TO OHIO STATE AT PITT STADIUM IN PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA. MANDATORY: DOUG PENSINGER/ALLSPOR
