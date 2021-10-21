NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Kid Rock will serve as the grand marshal for the 37th running of the All American 400 later this month at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
“We are excited to have Kid Rock serve as grand marshal for what is one of the greatest short track racing weekends in the country,” Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway promoter Bob Sargent said in a story on the race track’s website. “Adding his support really speaks to the magnitude of the event. It’s amazing to bring in dignitaries like Kid Rock to stand next to some of the best short track drivers in the country.”
Kid Rock is expected to be in attendance for races on Saturday and Sunday.
Race organizers have also said Kid Rock’s Rock and Roll Steakhouse on Broadway will be the official Honky Tonk of the All American 400. A remote version of Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk will be setup on the concourse Saturday and Sunday.
The U.S. Tank All American 400 in Memory of Jillian Brown will take place Oct. 29-31 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway with more than 200 of the country’s best drivers.
