KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Lady Vols basketball standout Kellie Jolly Harper is expected to be named the school’s new women’s basketball coach, according to multiple reports.
Fox News Knoxville first reported Harper would be named the new coach.
Harper, who was a member of three national championship teams at Tennessee from 1996-98, is currently head coach at Missouri State.
The university has not released a statement about the hiring.
Harper would replace Holly Warlick, who was fired from the university on March 27 after seven seasons as head coach after serving 27 years as an assistant coach to Pat Summitt. Warlick also played at Tennessee.
Harper led the Lady Bears to a Sweet 16 appearance this season as a No. 11 seed. She has been head coach at Missouri State for six seasons, leading the Lady Bears to postseason play in five of those.
Previously she served as head coach at Western Carolina and North Carolina State.
She has a 285-208 overall record in 15 seasons as a head coach.
Harper is a native of Sparta, TN, and helped White County High School advance to three Class AAA state tournament appearances.
