NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Chris Harris talks with defending IndyCar champion, Josef Newgarden, ahead of Sunday's final race of the season.
Newgarden, a Hendersonville native, trails Scott Dixon by 32 points in the overall standings and still has a slim chance to repeat as champion.
The sport's final race of the season will be Sunday in St. Petersburg, FL. You can see it right here on News4.
